Reserve your Shuttle for Opening Day of Des Moines Farmers Market Sat., June 3!

Wanolitto reminds all seniors that Opening Day of the Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market is Saturday June 3, so don’t forget to call three days in advance for the Sound Generations Hyde Shuttle door to door pick-up service.

This service is available to all seniors 55 years or older, as well as disabled persons of any age. You can catch a ride every other Saturday beginning June 3rd.

All you have to do is call 206-727-6262.

You can download/print the image below as a reminder and give a copy to your neighbors. When you get to the market, check in at the Information Booth because King Conservation District has awarded the market a grant to issue free market bucks ($10 per market day) to qualifying seniors.

And don’t forget the start of our Sunset Markets beginning Wednesday July 5th and running every Wednesday thru August 31st. It will run from 4-8pm with many new vendors and food trucks where people can shop and eat and then walk to the beach park for the free music series.

Here is the special event schedule for this season:

June 3: Opening Day, Food Truck-In

June 24: Clutter to Cash

July 5: Sunset Market Starts, Food Truck-In

July 22: Clutter to Cash

August 19: Clutter to Cash

September 9: Back to School/Safety Day, Food Truck-In

September 30: Last Day

To keep up with all the special events, featuring what’s fresh and entertainment at the market, please log onto the website and sign up for our e-newsletter which comes out once a week. You can also keep up on the activities by visiting the markets Facebook page.

See you 10 a.m. on OPENING DAY – Saturday, June 3!

The market takes place in the north Des Moines Marina parking lot, at 22307 Dock Ave S.:

