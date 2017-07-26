Blogvertorial, Business, Education, Browse > Home Headlines / Need an antidote for kid boredom? Superhero Day Camp starts Mon., July 31

Need an antidote for kid boredom? Superhero Day Camp starts Mon., July 31

Des Moines Gospel Chapel’s Superhero Day Camp starts Monday, July 31, from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., and runs through Friday, Aug. 4.

Cost is $85, or $210 for a family of three or more.

There is still room for more registrations in this fun and active Day Camp. If your children are entering 1st-6th grades in the Fall, they won’t want to miss Day Camp! Flyers can be downloaded from the church website: www.dmgc.org.

Call TODAY to reserve your child’s spot at 206-878-2145 or email the church office at [email protected], or download a PDF registration form here: http://www.dmgc.org/Upload/Day-Camp-Brochure-2017-After-July-1.aspx

Des Moines Gospel Chapel is located at 21914 7th Ave. South, Des Moines:

