Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open Houses: 3-BD in Des Moines plus 2 Urban Single Homes
WLB Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding three Open Houses this weekend!
The first home – open both Saturday and Sunday – is a great 3-bedroom home in Des Moines for $549,950:
Desirable Westwood Neighborhood!
Impeccable and spacious traditional two story home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
Plus, a large 3 car garage.
Upstairs bonus room has extra space for den or 4th bedroom.
Master Bedroom has its own bath and walk-in closet.
Ideal corner lot has fully fenced rear yard.
Coveted neighborhood is complete with sidewalks and a park.
Very convenient location is minutes from anywhere with easy access to everything including bus lines, downtown and airport.
Must see!
WHEN:
- Saturday, Aug. 19: Noon – 3 p.m.
- Sunday, Aug. 20: Noon – 3 p.m.
WHERE: 19316 6th Ave S., Des Moines, WA 98148 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $549,950
- MLS Number: 1178540
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Year Built: 2000
- Approximate House SqFt: 2,610 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 8,473 s.f.
Site Features:
- Bath Off Master
- Dble Pane/Strm Windw
- Dining Room
- Deck
- RV Parking
Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Click here to see the full, detailed listing.
The second home – also open both Saturday and Sunday – is a stunning Urban Single Family home in Seattle:
With a short commute to the heart of the city welcome yourself home to a 2000 SF + designer finished Urban Single Family with a GARAGE!
Enjoy a full bedroom and bathroom off the main floor as you make your way to the second floor open concept LDK featuring a large kitchen with two tone lacquer soft close cabinets.
On the top penthouse floor enjoy your master bedroom with bathroom & another full bathroom and bedroom off the hallway!
This is a must see home!
Targeting Four Star Built Green.
WHEN:
- Saturday, Aug. 19: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Sunday, Aug. 20: 1 – 3 p.m.
WHERE: 730 26th Ave S., Seattle, WA 98144 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $850,000
- MLS Number: 1179005
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 3.5
- Year Built: 2017
- Approximate House SqFt: 2,012 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 2,315 s.f.
Site Features:
- Garage
- Dble Pane/Strm Windw
- Fenced-Fully
- Drought Resistant Landscape
- Paved Street
- Gas Available
- High Speed Internet
Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Click here to see the full, detailed listing.
The third home – also open both Saturday and Sunday – is another Urban Single Family home in Seattle:
With a short commute to the heart of the city welcome yourself to a designer finished home with a GARAGE!
Enjoy a full bedroom off the main floor as you make your way to the second floor LDK featuring a half bath with a fully equipped stainless steel appliance kitchen & two tone lacquer soft close cabinets.
On the penthouse floor enjoy your master bedroom with bathroom & another full bathroom & bedroom off the hallway!
Last but not least enjoy your evenings celebrated on your roof top deck!
WHEN:
- Saturday, Aug. 19: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Sunday, Aug. 20: 1 – 3 p.m.
WHERE: 732-B 26th Ave S., Seattle, WA 98144 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $750,000
- MLS Number: 1179072
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Year Built: 2017
- Approximate House SqFt: 1,520 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 1,371 s.f.
Site Features:
- Garage
- Dble Pane/Strm Windw
- Drought Resistant Landscape
- Paved Street
- Fenced-Fully
- Gas Available
- High Speed Internet
Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Click here to see the full, detailed listing.
