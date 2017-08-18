Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Browse > Home Life / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open Houses: 3-BD in Des Moines plus 2 Urban Single Homes

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open Houses: 3-BD in Des Moines plus 2 Urban Single Homes

WLB Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding three Open Houses this weekend!

The first home – open both Saturday and Sunday – is a great 3-bedroom home in Des Moines for $549,950:

Desirable Westwood Neighborhood! Impeccable and spacious traditional two story home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Plus, a large 3 car garage. Upstairs bonus room has extra space for den or 4th bedroom. Master Bedroom has its own bath and walk-in closet. Ideal corner lot has fully fenced rear yard. Coveted neighborhood is complete with sidewalks and a park. Very convenient location is minutes from anywhere with easy access to everything including bus lines, downtown and airport. Must see!

WHEN:

Saturday, Aug. 19: Noon – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 20: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 19316 6th Ave S., Des Moines, WA 98148 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $549,950

MLS Number: 1178540

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 2000

Approximate House SqFt: 2,610 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 8,473 s.f.

Site Features:

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Deck

RV Parking

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

The second home – also open both Saturday and Sunday – is a stunning Urban Single Family home in Seattle:

With a short commute to the heart of the city welcome yourself home to a 2000 SF + designer finished Urban Single Family with a GARAGE! Enjoy a full bedroom and bathroom off the main floor as you make your way to the second floor open concept LDK featuring a large kitchen with two tone lacquer soft close cabinets. On the top penthouse floor enjoy your master bedroom with bathroom & another full bathroom and bedroom off the hallway! This is a must see home! Targeting Four Star Built Green.

WHEN:

Saturday, Aug. 19: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 20: 1 – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 730 26th Ave S., Seattle, WA 98144 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $850,000

MLS Number: 1179005

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3.5

Year Built: 2017

Approximate House SqFt: 2,012 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 2,315 s.f.

Site Features:

Garage

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Fenced-Fully

Drought Resistant Landscape

Paved Street

Gas Available

High Speed Internet

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

The third home – also open both Saturday and Sunday – is another Urban Single Family home in Seattle:

With a short commute to the heart of the city welcome yourself to a designer finished home with a GARAGE! Enjoy a full bedroom off the main floor as you make your way to the second floor LDK featuring a half bath with a fully equipped stainless steel appliance kitchen & two tone lacquer soft close cabinets. On the penthouse floor enjoy your master bedroom with bathroom & another full bathroom & bedroom off the hallway! Last but not least enjoy your evenings celebrated on your roof top deck!

WHEN:

Saturday, Aug. 19: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 20: 1 – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 732-B 26th Ave S., Seattle, WA 98144 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $750,000

MLS Number: 1179072

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 2017

Approximate House SqFt: 1,520 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 1,371 s.f.

Site Features:

Garage

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Drought Resistant Landscape

Paved Street

Fenced-Fully

Gas Available

High Speed Internet

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” them on Facebook.

