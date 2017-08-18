Browse > Home / Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Life / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open Houses: 3-BD in Des Moines plus 2 Urban Single Homes
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open Houses: 3-BD in Des Moines plus 2 Urban Single Homes


WLB Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding three Open Houses this weekend!

The first home – open both Saturday and Sunday – is a great 3-bedroom home in Des Moines for $549,950:

Desirable Westwood Neighborhood!

Impeccable and spacious traditional two story home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

Plus, a large 3 car garage.

Upstairs bonus room has extra space for den or 4th bedroom.

Master Bedroom has its own bath and walk-in closet.

Ideal corner lot has fully fenced rear yard.

Coveted neighborhood is complete with sidewalks and a park.

Very convenient location is minutes from anywhere with easy access to everything including bus lines, downtown and airport.

Must see!

WHEN:

  • Saturday, Aug. 19: Noon – 3 p.m.
  • Sunday, Aug. 20: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 19316 6th Ave S., Des Moines, WA 98148 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

  • List Price: $549,950
  • MLS Number: 1178540
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 2.5
  • Year Built: 2000
  • Approximate House SqFt: 2,610 s.f.
  • Approximate Lot SqFt: 8,473 s.f.

Site Features:

  • Bath Off Master
  • Dble Pane/Strm Windw
  • Dining Room
  • Deck
  • RV Parking

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

The second home – also open both Saturday and Sunday – is a stunning Urban Single Family home in Seattle:

With a short commute to the heart of the city welcome yourself home to a 2000 SF + designer finished Urban Single Family with a GARAGE!

Enjoy a full bedroom and bathroom off the main floor as you make your way to the second floor open concept LDK featuring a large kitchen with two tone lacquer soft close cabinets.

On the top penthouse floor enjoy your master bedroom with bathroom & another full bathroom and bedroom off the hallway!

This is a must see home!

Targeting Four Star Built Green.

WHEN:

  • Saturday, Aug. 19: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Sunday, Aug. 20: 1 – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 730 26th Ave S., Seattle, WA 98144 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

  • List Price: $850,000
  • MLS Number: 1179005
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 3.5
  • Year Built: 2017
  • Approximate House SqFt: 2,012 s.f.
  • Approximate Lot SqFt: 2,315 s.f.

Site Features:

  • Garage
  • Dble Pane/Strm Windw
  • Fenced-Fully
  • Drought Resistant Landscape
  • Paved Street
  • Gas Available
  • High Speed Internet

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

The third home – also open both Saturday and Sunday – is another Urban Single Family home in Seattle:

With a short commute to the heart of the city welcome yourself to a designer finished home with a GARAGE!

Enjoy a full bedroom off the main floor as you make your way to the second floor LDK featuring a half bath with a fully equipped stainless steel appliance kitchen & two tone lacquer soft close cabinets.

On the penthouse floor enjoy your master bedroom with bathroom & another full bathroom & bedroom off the hallway!

Last but not least enjoy your evenings celebrated on your roof top deck!

WHEN:

  • Saturday, Aug. 19: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Sunday, Aug. 20: 1 – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 732-B 26th Ave S., Seattle, WA 98144 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

  • List Price: $750,000
  • MLS Number: 1179072
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 2.5
  • Year Built: 2017
  • Approximate House SqFt: 1,520 s.f.
  • Approximate Lot SqFt: 1,371 s.f.

Site Features:

  • Garage
  • Dble Pane/Strm Windw
  • Drought Resistant Landscape
  • Paved Street
  • Fenced-Fully
  • Gas Available
  • High Speed Internet

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” them on Facebook.

Posted by on Friday, August 18, 2017 at 11:20 am 
