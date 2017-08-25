Blogvertorial, Business, Browse > Home Headlines / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open Houses: Mod Georgetown 2-BD, Federal Way Bungalow & Normandy Park Waterfront

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open Houses: Mod Georgetown 2-BD, Federal Way Bungalow & Normandy Park Waterfront

WLB Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding three Open Houses this weekend!

The first home – open both Friday and Saturday – is a 2-bedroom, 2-bath modern home in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood:

Welcome to Seattle’s most vibrant & exciting neighborhood – Georgetown. This fine collection features large Two Bedroom + Den/ Two Bath homes. This home features living/dining and kitchen on the first floor. 2nd Floor has a bedroom, large den, and a bathroom. 3rd floor is your master suite. Arrive at your top level with your Skyline Views of the City to enjoy the luxuries of urban living with evenings celebrated on your roof top deck!

WHEN:

Friday, Aug. 25: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26: Noon – 2 p.m.

WHERE: 6731 Carleton Ave S., Seattle, WA 98108 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $639,999

MLS Number: 1183264

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Year Built: 2017

Approximate House SqFt: 1,546 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 1,052 s.f.

Site Features:

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Walk-in Closet

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

The second home – open on Sunday – is a charming 2-bedroom bungalow in Federal Way, priced at just $285,000:

Master Gardeners delight! This charming 2 bedroom bungalow home comes with a large, private, secluded backyard oasis just waiting for you to enjoy. This home boasts not only its charming interior, but an outdoor living space that is the best youll find. The yard has been a labor of love for more than a decade. you’ll never find anything else like it at this value. Of you’re into nice gardens, you dont want to miss this masterpiece!

WHEN: Sunday, Aug. 27: Noon–3 p.m.

WHERE: 1031 SW 307, Federal Way, WA 98023 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $285,000

MLS Number: 1172751

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Year Built: 1958

Approximate House SqFt: 880 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 15,000 s.f.

Site Features:

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Security System

Fenced-Fully

Green House

Hot Tub/Spa

Outbuildings

Patio

RV Parking

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

The third home – open on Sunday, is one of the finest waterfront homes in Normandy Park:

Imagine yourself here! Step onto the beach waterfront home on Normandy Terrace. 100 (per KCR) of no bank Puget Sound waterfront footage. Finest waterfront home opportunity in a long while in Normandy Park. Expansive, wide views of Puget Sound, Mountains & shipping traffic. Ideal outdoor deck and hot tub. All located on a large, fully fenced, gated flat lot with ample parking. Home is move-in ready w/new carpets. Lot A Beach Rights which includes boat launch. Easy access to downtown and airport.

WHEN: Sunday, Aug. 27: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 18505 Normandy Terrace SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below).

INFO:

List Price: $2,465,000

MLS Number: 1166940

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Year Built: 1979

Approximate House SqFt: 3,210 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 28,063 s.f.

Site Features:

Wired for Generator

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Walk-in Closet

Deck

Gated Entry

Hot Tub/Spa

RV Parking

Shop

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” them on Facebook.

