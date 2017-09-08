Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open House: One of the finest waterfront homes in Normandy Park
WLB Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding one Open House this weekend:
The home – open both Saturday and Sunday – is one of the finest waterfront homes in Normandy Park:
Imagine yourself here!
Step onto the beach waterfront home on Normandy Terrace.
100 (per KCR) of no bank Puget Sound waterfront footage.
Finest waterfront home opportunity in a long while in Normandy Park.
Expansive, wide views of Puget Sound, Mountains & shipping traffic.
Ideal outdoor deck and hot tub.
All located on a large, fully fenced, gated flat lot with ample parking.
Home is move-in ready w/new carpets.
Lot A Beach Rights which includes boat launch.
Easy access to downtown and airport.
WHEN:
- Saturday, Sept. 9: Noon – 3 p.m.
- Sunday, Sept. 10: Noon – 7 p.m.
WHERE: 18505 Normandy Terrace SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below).
INFO:
- List Price: $2,465,000
- MLS Number: 1166940
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 3
- Year Built: 1979
- Approximate House SqFt: 3,210 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 28,063 s.f.
Site Features:
- Wired for Generator
- Bath Off Master
- Dble Pane/Strm Windw
- Dining Room
- Walk-in Closet
- Deck
- Gated Entry
- Hot Tub/Spa
- RV Parking
- Shop
Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Click here to see the full, detailed listing.
