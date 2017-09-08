Browse > Home / Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Life / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open House: One of the finest waterfront homes in Normandy Park
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open House: One of the finest waterfront homes in Normandy Park


WLB Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding one Open House this weekend:

The home – open both Saturday and Sunday – is one of the finest waterfront homes in Normandy Park:

Imagine yourself here!

Step onto the beach waterfront home on Normandy Terrace.

100 (per KCR) of no bank Puget Sound waterfront footage.

Finest waterfront home opportunity in a long while in Normandy Park.

Expansive, wide views of Puget Sound, Mountains & shipping traffic.

Ideal outdoor deck and hot tub.

All located on a large, fully fenced, gated flat lot with ample parking.

Home is move-in ready w/new carpets.

Lot A Beach Rights which includes boat launch.

Easy access to downtown and airport.

WHEN:

  • Saturday, Sept. 9: Noon – 3 p.m.
  • Sunday, Sept. 10: Noon – 7 p.m.

WHERE: 18505 Normandy Terrace SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below).

INFO:

  • List Price: $2,465,000
  • MLS Number: 1166940
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Year Built: 1979
  • Approximate House SqFt: 3,210 s.f.
  • Approximate Lot SqFt: 28,063 s.f.

Site Features:

  • Wired for Generator
  • Bath Off Master
  • Dble Pane/Strm Windw
  • Dining Room
  • Walk-in Closet
  • Deck
  • Gated Entry
  • Hot Tub/Spa
  • RV Parking
  • Shop

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” them on Facebook.

Posted by on Friday, September 8, 2017 at 8:00 am 
