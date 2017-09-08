Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Browse > Home Life / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open House: One of the finest waterfront homes in Normandy Park

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open House: One of the finest waterfront homes in Normandy Park

WLB Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding one Open House this weekend:

The home – open both Saturday and Sunday – is one of the finest waterfront homes in Normandy Park:

Imagine yourself here! Step onto the beach waterfront home on Normandy Terrace. 100 (per KCR) of no bank Puget Sound waterfront footage. Finest waterfront home opportunity in a long while in Normandy Park. Expansive, wide views of Puget Sound, Mountains & shipping traffic. Ideal outdoor deck and hot tub. All located on a large, fully fenced, gated flat lot with ample parking. Home is move-in ready w/new carpets. Lot A Beach Rights which includes boat launch. Easy access to downtown and airport.

WHEN:

Saturday, Sept. 9: Noon – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 10: Noon – 7 p.m.

WHERE: 18505 Normandy Terrace SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below).

INFO:

List Price: $2,465,000

MLS Number: 1166940

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Year Built: 1979

Approximate House SqFt: 3,210 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 28,063 s.f.

Site Features:

Wired for Generator

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Walk-in Closet

Deck

Gated Entry

Hot Tub/Spa

RV Parking

Shop

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” them on Facebook.

