Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open Houses: Affordable 2-BD w/beach rights; 3-BD in Renton; 2-BD historic condo; 4-BD waterfront

WLB Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding four Open Houses this weekend:

The first home – open this Saturday – is a great starter home in the Manhattan neighborhood of Burien:

This affordable 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home includes Lot A Beach Rights to the Cove in Normandy Park! 10,494 square foot lot with fully fenced yard and a garage with workspace. Updates within the last 5 years include new roof, gas furnace, and drain field for septic system. Double pane storm windows and insulation installed with airport noise port package. Easy commuter location near bus lines and shopping centers. Come give this home your personal touch!

WHEN:

Saturday, Sept. 30: Noon – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 1: 9 – 11:30 a.m.

WHERE: 217 S 186th St Burien, WA 98148 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $299,000

MLS Number: 1193896

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Year Built: 1954

Approximate House SqFt: 890 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 10,494 s.f.

Site Features:

Lot A Beach Rights!

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Gas Available

Patio

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

The second home – open both Saturday and Sunday – is a well-kept 3-bedroom home in the Cascade neighborhood of Renton:

The amazing palm tree in the front yard is just one of the great features of this well-kept house in the Cascade neighborhood of Renton. The newer kitchen has granite tile countertops and gas for cooking. There is a gas fireplace in the living room. Plenty of storage in the attic above the 2 car garage, with pull-down access stairs. The backyard is fully fenced with a Tuff Shed and a covered patio for entertaining year round. Conveniently located to 405 and 167.

WHEN:

Saturday, Sept. 30: Noon – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 1: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 16511 120th Ave SE Renton, WA 98058 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $369,900

MLS Number: 1198382

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1.5

Year Built: 1966

Approximate House SqFt: 1,300 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 8,050 s.f.

Site Features:

Bath Off Master

Ceiling Fan(s)

Dbl Pane/Storm Windw

Dining Room

Security System

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

The third home – also open both Saturday and Sunday – is a truly one-of-a-kind condo in the iconic Anhalt Building in Seattle’s Eastlake neighborhood:

This top-floor 2BR, 1.75BA home was recently updated with quartz counter tops and a stainless steel appliance suite. New skylights and lots of windows bathe the unit with natural light. Private deck has a motorized awning for year round use. Guest BR even has a nifty loft with enough room for a bed! Impeccable location with an easy commute to S. Lk Union, downtown and the UW. Restaurants, shops and amenities in easy walking distance.

WHEN:

Saturday, Sept. 30: Noon – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 1: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 3275 Fuhrman Ave E Unit #201 Seattle, WA 98102 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $555,000

MLS Number: 1196064

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1.75

Year Built: 1916

Approximate House SqFt: 934 s.f.

Site Features:

Historic, charming 1916 building

Alarm System

Balcony/Deck/Patio

End Unit

Insulated Windows

Master Bath

Skylights

Top Floor

Vaulted Ceilings

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

The fourth home – also open both Saturday and Sunday – is one of the finest waterfront homes in Normandy Park:

Imagine yourself here! Step onto the beach waterfront home on Normandy Terrace. 100 (per KCR) of no bank Puget Sound waterfront footage. Finest waterfront home opportunity in a long while in Normandy Park. Expansive, wide views of Puget Sound, Mountains & shipping traffic. Ideal outdoor deck and hot tub. All located on a large, fully fenced, gated flat lot with ample parking. Home is move-in ready w/new carpets. Lot A Beach Rights which includes boat launch. Easy access to downtown and airport.

WHEN:

Saturday, Sept. 30: Noon – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 1: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 18505 Normandy Terrace SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below).

INFO:

List Price: $2,290,000

MLS Number: 1166940

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Year Built: 1979

Approximate House SqFt: 3,210 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 28,063 s.f.

Site Features:

Wired for Generator

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Walk-in Closet

Deck

Gated Entry

Hot Tub/Spa

RV Parking

Shop

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” them on Facebook.

