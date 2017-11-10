Education, Headlines, History, Browse > Home Life / North Hill residents can learn about their new high school neighbors Nov. 16

North Hill residents can learn about their new high school neighbors Nov. 16

Do you live in Des Moines’ North Hill neighborhood or have students at North Hill Elementary? Come to a community meeting if you have questions about what it will be like when Highline High School (HHS) moves to your neighborhood next fall. District transportation, security and facilities staff will be on hand to answer questions.

HHS staff and students will move into the Olympic Interim School in Des Moines for three years starting in fall 2018, while a new high school is constructed.

This will not be the first high school hosted here – Raisbeck Aviation High School and Mount Rainier High School both spent time at the Olympic site while waiting for new schools to be built. The site is being renovated to serve Highline students and staff.

Renovations to accommodate HHS at the Olympic site are funded by the 2016 bond.

WHAT: Get Informed: HHS Moves to North Hill Neighborhood WHEN:Thursday, Nov. 16: 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. WHERE: North Hill Elementary Cafeteria, 19835 8th Avenue South, Des Moines

For more information, visit highlineschools.org/keepingourpromise.

