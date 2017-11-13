Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce bringing back ‘Success Foundation’

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce announced on Monday (Nov. 13) that it will be bringing back its 501 c 3 enterprise, previously known as the ‘Success Foundation.’

This new initiative will be unveiled at this year’s Annual Meeting and Holiday Luncheon on Friday, Dec. 8.

“Success means a lot of different things to different people,” President/CEO Andrea H. Reay said. “For the Chamber, and our new charitable enterprise, it means that the people that live, work and enjoy the businesses, communities and amenities in Southwest King County are supported, encouraged and invited to create and define their own success stories. Our community should be recognized as the place where businesses, residents and community partners are able to live out their best lives. With poverty rates in our community exceeding the state average, we know we have our work cut out for us as we focus on raising the tide for all in our region. We also know that we can’t do this work alone, and we need your help.”

The Community is invited to attend the Chamber’s Annual Membership and Holiday Luncheon at Rainier Golf and Country Club on Friday, Dec. 8. There will be a silent auction that will start at 11 a.m. All proceeds raised at the Luncheon will go towards helping the Chamber bring back the much-needed Foundation. Lunch will be served at noon and the event will conclude by 1pm.Attendees are encouraged to arrive ready to shop for gifts and wine, support the Chamber and be part of building a bright future for all in our community. Additional prizes, and festivities celebrating the Chamber board, leadership and future of the organization will also be featured at this event. Parking is complimentary.

Special thanks to the current board chair, Dan Mathews for generously sponsoring this event. Thank you also to our event sponsors Crain Photography and South King Media. Please do ensure you arrive early for the silent auction and to hear the beautiful choral music presented by Seattle Christian School Choir.

More information, including tickets, can be found here:

http://www.seattlesouthsidechamber.com/events/details/annual-holiday-luncheon-996

Additional Sponsorships are also still available. Maybe you can help support the work by sponsoring lunch for the Choir or donating an auction item or bottle of wine for the wine pull? Procurement forms are available at the Chamber.

The Chamber is grateful to serve the community of Southwest King County and looks forward to leaning into their work with the help and support of the community. Together we are stronger, together we are #SeattleSouthsideStrong

About the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit business organization that has served the communities of Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac and Tukwila since 1988. The mission of the Chamber is to be a leader in Southwest King County and a regional voice and resource for building business success. The Chamber focuses on business advancement in the region by helping to build and maintain a strong economic environment.

More info at http://www.seattlesouthsidechamber.com

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter



