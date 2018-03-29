Holy Week at Des Moines United Methodist Church begins this Friday
Holy Week at Des Moines United Methodist Church begins with Good Friday on March 30, with a 7 p.m. Communion/Chancel Choir.
Easter Sunday on April 1 begins at 9:30 a.m. featuring Choral & Hand Bell Choirs, with an Easter egg hunt after service.
Des Moines United Methodist Church is located at 22225 9th Ave S, Des Moines 98198; phone: 206-878-8301.
More info at desmoinesumc.org
