Holy Week at Des Moines United Methodist Church begins this Friday

Holy Week at Des Moines United Methodist Church begins with Good Friday on March 30, with a 7 p.m. Communion/Chancel Choir.

Easter Sunday on April 1 begins at 9:30 a.m. featuring Choral & Hand Bell Choirs, with an Easter egg hunt after service.

Des Moines United Methodist Church is located at 22225 9th Ave S, Des Moines 98198; phone: 206-878-8301.

More info at desmoinesumc.org

