Nominations now open for Highline College’s next ‘Distinguished Alumnus’

Nominations are now open for Highline College’s 2018 Distinguished Alumnus Award, which honors former Highline students who have made notable achievements in their profession or community.

The award’s first recipient was Norm Rice in 1990, who was elected as Seattle’s first African-American mayor in 1989. Other past recipients include Sandra Cravens Robinson, nurse and Army veteran, and Ezra Teshome, businessman and global humanitarian.

Eligible nominees are former students who attended Highline five or more years ago (prior to the 2013–2014 academic year). The college is looking for nominees who have made a significant contribution through community service, noteworthy professional achievement and/or recognized leadership.

Nominations may be submitted by faculty, staff, students, alumni and friends of Highline. Nominees will be asked to submit a résumé and personal profile questionnaire for review by a campus selection committee.

The person selected will be recognized at commencement exercises on June 14, 2018.

Nomination forms are available online through Highline College Alumni Relations.

Send submissions via email to [email protected] or hard copy by May 4, 2018:

Highline College Alumni Relations

PO Box 98000 MS 99-248

Des Moines, WA 98198

To learn more, contact Asha Bhaga at [email protected].

