Business, Crime, Featured Stories, Browse > Home Headlines / Car takes dive, crashes into TL SEA Diving in Des Moines early Fri. morning

Car takes dive, crashes into TL SEA Diving in Des Moines early Fri. morning

No Comments Print This Post

South King Fire is reporting that a car crashed into TL SEA Diving (an Advertiser) in Des Moines Friday morning around 4:30 a.m.

While the driver of the car was not injured, the building suffered – perhaps even from a bit of the “bends” (oh buoy).

Estimated damages are unknown at this time, as is the reason for the crash.

SKFR responded to a car into a building this morning around 0430. Driver of the car was not injured. The building will need some work. pic.twitter.com/IG0oIhiIU5 — South King Fire (@Southkingfire) April 13, 2018

TL SEA Diving is located at 23405 Pacific Hwy S.:

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter



