Browse > Home / Business, Crime, Featured Stories, Headlines / Car takes dive, crashes into TL SEA Diving in Des Moines early Fri. morning

Car takes dive, crashes into TL SEA Diving in Des Moines early Fri. morning


No Comments

Print This Post Print This Post

South King Fire is reporting that a car crashed into TL SEA Diving (an Advertiser) in Des Moines Friday morning around 4:30 a.m.

While the driver of the car was not injured, the building suffered – perhaps even from a bit of the “bends” (oh buoy).

Estimated damages are unknown at this time, as is the reason for the crash.

TL SEA Diving is located at 23405 Pacific Hwy S.:

No Comments

Print This Post Print This Post

Posted by on Friday, April 13, 2018 at 2:12 pm 
Filed under Business, Crime, Featured Stories, Headlines · Tagged with , , , , ,

Share Your Opinion

By participating in our online comment system, you are agreeing to abide by the terms of our comment policy.

...and oh, if you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!