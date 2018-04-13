Car takes dive, crashes into TL SEA Diving in Des Moines early Fri. morning
South King Fire is reporting that a car crashed into TL SEA Diving (an Advertiser) in Des Moines Friday morning around 4:30 a.m.
While the driver of the car was not injured, the building suffered – perhaps even from a bit of the “bends” (oh buoy).
Estimated damages are unknown at this time, as is the reason for the crash.
SKFR responded to a car into a building this morning around 0430. Driver of the car was not injured. The building will need some work. pic.twitter.com/IG0oIhiIU5
— South King Fire (@Southkingfire) April 13, 2018
TL SEA Diving is located at 23405 Pacific Hwy S.: