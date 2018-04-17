Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce: Elevate NW

Elevate NW

By Andrea H. Reay

CEO/President

Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce

The Northwest’s history is one of innovators, artists, and entrepreneurs – dreaming big and working hard. The values that define our region have made it possible to create a thriving and competitive economy while figuring out the best path forward together.

That same spirit of collaboration helped forge the partnership that our Chamber has with the Seattle Metro Chamber. Last summer The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce and the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce announced a new partnership in order to better and more strategically promote the economic and community development activities for our region. Both Chambers promote business advancement by helping to build and maintain a strong economic environment. Our Chamber is committed to working with the Seattle Metro Chamber and offering our members a broad range of membership benefits which will grow business development, services, and marketing opportunities for our region. We strive to expand the collaborative culture in our area because we know the benefits of working alongside one another. This partnership with Seattle Metro Chamber is an extension of that work and our commitment to best serve our members and our community.

There is tremendous strength that comes from working together and working more efficiently. We were founded on the belief that we are better and stronger together. Increasing our collaborative efforts is a big win for our entire community, especially our small business members that will have access to opportunities and services within two broad service areas (Seattle and Seattle Southside). This partnership allows us to create even greater benefits for our small business members (15 or fewer employees) while greatly increasing our region’s exposure with amplified marketing, networking and promotional opportunities.

Please join us at an exciting event dedicated to the growth and success of small businesses – Elevate NW. From solopreneurs to companies that employ tens of thousands of people, we all play a role in building relationships that create an environment where small businesses can continue to flourish and innovate. At this half-day conference you’ll hear inspirational stories and learn how businesses are improving workforce development, working smarter, and growing through new partnerships. Dig in to real-life examples of business success, meet peers, learn from game-changers, and gain insight on developing beneficial relationships with companies of all sizes.

WHEN: Tuesday, April 24, 2018: 1 – 6 p.m.

WHERE: Fisher Pavilion and Armory Lofts, Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St, Seattle, WA, 98109 (Get Directions)

INFO/RSVP: Register here:

https://www.seattlechamber.com/home/events/events-detail/2018/04/24/default-calendar/elevate-2018

Andrea H. Reay is the President/CEO of Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce – “A voice for business, a leader in the community.” Seattle Southside Chamber has served the communities of Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac and Tukwila since 1988. For more information on the Chamber, including member benefits and resources, please visit www.SeattleSouthsideChamber.com.

