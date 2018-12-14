Sponsored Post

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Open Houses: Top Hat, Burien, West Seattle, Normandy Park, Federal Way, SeaTac, Des Moines

Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding eight great Open Houses this weekend!

The first Open House is a modern design with two kitchens:

Newer construction minutes from downtown Seattle! Don’t miss this high end two story home with fully finished daylight basement. Main floor has dream kitchen and great room concept family room and dining room area. Upstairs spacious master bedroom has its own deck and full bath.Upstairs also has 2 more bedrooms, a full bath and a leisure loft or bonus room. Downstairs has 2 more bedrooms, full bath, rec room and a second kitchen or junior kitchen area (MIL). Must see!

WHEN:

Saturday, Dec. 15: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

10422 2nd Place SW, Seattle, WA 98146 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $649,950

MLS Number: 1391497

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3.5

Year Built: 2016

Approximate House SqFt: 2,710 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 3,060 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

2nd Kitchen

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Vaulted Ceilings

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Next is a brand new home with contemporary style and a spacious open floor plan:

This beautiful new two story home features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, garage with extra shop/storage area, and a den/guest suite. The main floor living space opens to a designer island kitchen, great room and dining area with access to a covered outdoor living space. Master suite with luxurious five-piece bath and walk-in closet. Junior master with its own bath. Upstairs laundry. Large yard. Ideal location with easy access to downtown and more.

WHEN:

Saturday, Dec. 15: Noon – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 16: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

16825 3rd Ave S., Burien, WA 98148 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $789,950

MLS Number: 1364702

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 4

Year Built: 2018

Approximate House SqFt: 3,018 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 7,245 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Vaulted Ceilings

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

Here’s an opportunity to live in West Seattle!

Just around the corner from Alki Beach, easy access to Seattle, I-5, great restaurants, shopping and more. A light, bright unit with kitchen that opens up to a large living room. Sit out and enjoy the view on your private deck. See the city lights from your bedroom window. Freshly painted with tons of closet space. Reserved, secured underground parking, with elevator. Corner unit, upper floor with lots of privacy. Must see!

WHEN:

Saturday, Dec. 15: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

3022 SW Bradford Street, Unit 106, West Seattle, WA 98126 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $329,000

MLS Number: 1375038

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Year Built: 1992

Approximate House SqFt: 622 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Balcony/Deck/Patio

End Unit

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

Next is a mid-century modern masterpiece located in coveted Normandy Terrace:

Gorgeous views of Puget Sound and Mountains. Ideal natural light-filled, great room concept floor plan opens to view deck. Spacious kitchen with 6 stool eating bar and double oven. Master suite is complete with 5 piece master bath, walk-in closet, fireplace and view deck. Over-sized family room down. Home has 4 bedrooms, den, extra finished room and 5 bathrooms. Efficient gas fired hot water heat. Lot A beach rights to the Cove!

WHEN:

Sunday, Dec. 16: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE:

18164 Normandy Terrace SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below).

INFO:

List Price: $1,195,000

MLS Number: 1370862

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3.5

Year Built: 1962

Approximate House SqFt: 3,900 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 12,647 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Ceiling Fan(s)

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Fireplace in Mstr BR

French Doors

Security System

Skylights

Vaulted Ceilings

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Next up is a modern design, newer construction minutes from downtown Seattle:

Dont miss this high end two story home with a daylight basement. Main floor has dream kitchen and a great room concept floor plan. Kitchen has over-sized breakfast bar. Upstairs has a spacious master bedroom complete with its own deck. Upstairs has two more bedrooms, a full bath and a leisure loft or bonus room. Downstairs has two more bedrooms, full bath and a large rec room. Ideal location has easy access to everything. Must see!

WHEN:

Saturday, Dec. 15: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

10428 2nd Place SW, Seattle, WA 98146 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $649,950

MLS Number: 1356702

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3.5

Year Built: 2016

Approximate House SqFt: 2,710 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 3,060 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Vaulted Ceilings

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

The final Open House is a meticulously kept townhome located on a quiet, secluded cul-de-sac:

It features a spacious living room with gas fireplace for those cold winter nights. Large dining room with patio access. Patio has partial cover great for BBQ and is fully fenced for privacy. Large master bedroom with on site, walk in closet. Kitchen has lots of storage space with newer flooring. Close to schools, shopping and freeways!

WHEN:

Saturday, Dec. 15: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE:

31234 10th Court SW, Federal Way, WA 98023 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $349,717

MLS Number: 1361522

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 1987

Approximate House SqFt: 1,760 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 2,851 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Ceiling Fan(s)

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Skylights

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Next is a contemporary style with a desirable location:

Home features 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a two car garage. Ideal bedroom on the main with full bath. The main floor also has a great room concept that accessing a perfect outdoor living space. The second floor master has a five-piece master bath, walk-in closet, three more bedrooms, laundry and a bonus room. This location is minutes from downtown Seattle with easy access to everything. Walk to light rail station. Fully fenced and RV parking.

WHEN:

Friday, Dec. 14: 1 – 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 15: Noon – 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

3426 S. 164th Street, SeaTac, WA 98188 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $617,950

MLS Number: 1298686

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3

Year Built: 2018

Approximate House SqFt: 2,794 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 2,794 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Vaulted Ceilings

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

And finally – say hello to Rainier Ridge, Lot 2 – 1 of 4 homes:

Well designed impressive new construction! It has five bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 3-car garage. Spacious great room floor area includes a dream kitchen and great room. Ideal covered, outdoor living space. A den or bedroom is on the first floor with full bath. The master suite has a five piece bath and walk-in closet. Ultra convenient location, easy commute. Fully fenced and boat/RV parking. $5,000 closing costs credit if using preferred lender.

WHEN:

Saturday, Dec. 15: Noon – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 16: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

1925 S. 224th Place, Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below).

INFO:

List Price: $774,950

MLS Number: 1269139

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3

Year Built: 2018

Approximate House SqFt: 3,037 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 10,900 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS:

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.

