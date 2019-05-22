Education, Events, Headlines, Browse > Home History / Dedication of Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park will be this Saturday, May 25

Dedication of Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park will be this Saturday, May 25

From our friends at the Museum of Flight:

For The Community – For The Veterans – For Their Honor

Join us on Saturday, May 25 over Memorial Day weekend for the momentous grand opening and dedication of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park!

The new park will feature our B-52G Stratofortress, memorial statue and a tribute wall with personalized plaques from people honoring the veterans in their lives. The inspiring program begins at 11:00 a.m. and will include aircraft fly-overs, an Honor Guard presentation and a special pinning ceremony for Vietnam veterans in attendance to honor their service.

We’re offering FREE general admission to the Museum for Veterans (plus one adult and any children under 17) for Saturday (5/25), Sunday (5/26), and Monday (5/27) to celebrate this event.

Ceremony Schedule:

10:20 a.m. – Cascade Warbirds Flyover

11:00 a.m. Welcome , Matt Lorch, Q13 FOX Evening News “National Anthem” w/ U.S. Flag raising “Eternal Father” w/ Military Branch Flag raising “Dvorak’s 9th Symphony, 2nd Movement” w/ POW/MIA Flag raising EA-18 Growler Flyover, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island VAQ-135 “Black Ravens”

Invocation , Reverend Canon John Fergueson

, Reverend Canon John Fergueson Opening Remarks Allan Ekberg, City of Tukwila Mayor Lourdes “Alfie” Alvarado-Ramos, Washington State Director of Veteran Affairs Matt Hayes, President and CEO, The Museum of Flight Pam Valdez, Vice President of Air Force Services for Boeing Global Services Jim Farmer, Museum of Flight Trustee, Vietnam War B-52 Pilot, and Project Welcome Home Chairman

Keynote Address , General Jim Mattis (Ret.) USMC & 26th Secretary of Defense

, General Jim Mattis (Ret.) USMC & 26th Secretary of Defense Vietnam Veterans Pinning Ceremony , as part of the 50th Anniversary Commemoration of the Vietnam War, Matt Lorch, Q13 FOX Evening News

, as part of the 50th Anniversary Commemoration of the Vietnam War, Matt Lorch, Q13 FOX Evening News Huey and Cobra Helicopter Flyover, Northwest Helicopters

Music courtesy of the Boeing Employee Concert Band.

The Museum of Flight is located at 9404 E Marginal Way S. in Tukwila:

