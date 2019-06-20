Business, Browse > Home Headlines / Seattle Southside Chamber announces plans to expand membership and work | The Waterland Blog for Des Moines, WA

Seattle Southside Chamber announces plans to expand membership and work

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce this week announced plans to expand its membership and work by recruiting new associates to help them meet their ambitious goals.

Here’s more from our friends at the chamber:

The Seattle Southside Chamber has served the communities of Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac, and Tukwila since 1988 and has been steadily increasing its membership since Andrea H. Reay took over the Chamber in 2016, approximately 20% annually. The Chamber hopes to reach over 600 members by 2021 and to do that they are actively recruiting new associates to help them meet these ambitious goals. “The more individuals, businesses, partners, and non-profits that are engaged with our work, the more we can accomplish,” offered President/CEO Andrea H. Reay. “We were founded on the belief that we are better and stronger together and reaching our membership goals is part of building a better, stronger community here in the Southside.” The Chamber is hoping to welcome a total of four new sales associates on board within the next month. If you have a strong background in business, consulting, or sales and are passionate about serving your community, then this is the opportunity for you! Successful associates will enjoy recruiting new businesses and partners as well as sharing sponsorship opportunities to our members that align with their business needs and goals. They will be comfortable actively introducing the Chamber to new businesses and championing their needs. They will also remain informed of current membership benefits and community activities. Excellent interpersonal, professional, and written communication skills will be well utilized. Interested parties should contact President/CEO Andrea H. Reay for more details at [email protected] or (206) 575-1633.

About the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit business organization that has served the communities of Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac and Tukwila since 1988. The Chamber focuses on business advancement in the region by helping to build and maintain a strong economic environment.

More info at https://www.seattlesouthsidechamber.com.

