WHAT: Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce Awards Dinner & Silent Auction WHEN: Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, 6 – 9 p.m. WHERE: Crowne Plaza Seattle Airport, 17338 International Blvd, Seattle, WA 98188 TICKETS: Purchase Tickets Online

The evening will kick off at 5 p.m. with a VIP reception and early look at the silent auction offerings, with general admission opening at 6 p.m.

Guests will be able to participate in a wine pull, dessert dash, a golden ticket chance for Alaska Airlines tickets, and, of course, the silent auction featuring amazing prizes generously donated by our members.

At 7 p.m., we’ll move on to the program where we announce the award winners, enjoy a delectable dinner, and introduce our Success Foundation youth team – the Southside Argonauts.

All of this set on the top floor of the beautiful Crowne Plaza in SeaTac.

Proceeds raised will directly benefit the Success Foundation and its work on Education and Workforce Development. This past summer, the Southside Argonauts replicated a trip to the moon and now we plan to Reach for the Stars! To learn more or donate directly please visit the Success Foundation page .

