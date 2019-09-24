SAVE THE DATE: The Seattle Southside Chamber’s 2019 Awards Dinner & Silent Auction will be held on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at the Crowne Plaza Seattle Airport.
The event will be held at the Crowne Plaza Seattle Airport from 6 – 9 p.m.
“We are so excited to recognize the nominees of this year’s Business Awards and celebrate the winners. Who will be among the honored?”
WHAT: Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce Awards Dinner & Silent Auction
WHEN: Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, 6 – 9 p.m.
WHERE: Crowne Plaza Seattle Airport, 17338 International Blvd, Seattle, WA 98188
TICKETS: Purchase Tickets Online
- The evening will kick off at 5 p.m. with a VIP reception and early look at the silent auction offerings, with general admission opening at 6 p.m.
- Guests will be able to participate in a wine pull, dessert dash, a golden ticket chance for Alaska Airlines tickets, and, of course, the silent auction featuring amazing prizes generously donated by our members.
- At 7 p.m., we’ll move on to the program where we announce the award winners, enjoy a delectable dinner, and introduce our Success Foundation youth team – the Southside Argonauts.
- All of this set on the top floor of the beautiful Crowne Plaza in SeaTac.
- Proceeds raised will directly benefit the Success Foundation and its work on Education and Workforce Development. This past summer, the Southside Argonauts replicated a trip to the moon and now we plan to Reach for the Stars! To learn more or donate directly please visit the Success Foundation page.
- Event sponsorship and donation opportunities are also available. Simply reply to this email for more information.
“We hope you’ll join us for a wonderful evening!”
Recent Comments