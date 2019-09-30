The Des Moines Legacy Foundation continues to “make a difference in helping those less fortunate in Des Moines,” said legacy board member Sue Padden, and here’s proof:

Al Vraspir, coordinator for the all volunteer work team Grace in Action, took those photos recently of the almost-finished ramp for an older couple in Des Moines.

That nice ramp was built for Harold and Mildred McDonald, and funds for the construction and permit costs were paid for by the Des Moines Legacy Foundation.

“We had to make the ramp longer than originally planned due the driveway layout and slope away from the home,” Al said. “The cost was over $3,000.”

Al is pleased to announce that enough funds remain for the construction of one more ramp.

More info here: http://desmoineslegacy.org