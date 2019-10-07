On Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, 16-year old Juan Carlos Con Guzman (as identified by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office) was located around 1 p.m. deceased in the Green River near Auburn in unincorporated King County.

It was determined that he died of homicidal violence.

Detectives are asking for anyone who has information on Juan Carlos Con Guzman’s murder to please call the King County Sheriff’s Office at 206/296-3311.

Here’s more info on Juan from a Gofundme page: