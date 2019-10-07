On Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, 16-year old Juan Carlos Con Guzman (as identified by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office) was located around 1 p.m. deceased in the Green River near Auburn in unincorporated King County.
It was determined that he died of homicidal violence.
Detectives are asking for anyone who has information on Juan Carlos Con Guzman’s murder to please call the King County Sheriff’s Office at 206/296-3311.
Here’s more info on Juan from a Gofundme page:
“On September 10th Juan left our house around 2 a.m. without notice and we did not notice he was gone until the morning when I saw that the door was open. I then went to the police department and did a missing report. Unfortunately they found his body at the Green River in Auburn on Tuesday around noon. I identified my son on Thursday September 12th. My son was a very loved young man by his family, his school peers, and every one that knew him. He was a great son, a great friend to others and was on the right pathway to graduate from High School. I would really appreciate your support in this difficult time!”
