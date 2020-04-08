On Wednesday, April 8, 2020, the City of Des Moines announced that it was clamping down on the lack of proper social distancing in the Redondo area, and has now closed the following locations:

Redondo Restrooms Redondo Boat Ramp Redondo On-Street Parking Redondo Public Beach Access



Both the city and Des Moines police are asking residents to stop driving around, and only venture out within walking/riding/rolling distance from home.

“If you take a car, the park is too far! Recreate responsibly. Walk, ride, roll from home,” Des Moines Police said.