A large house fire awoke many residents at 6:26 a.m. Wednesday morning, Sept. 23, 2020 in the 1800 block of S. 250th Place in Des Moines (map below).

Twenty-two South King Fire & Rescue Puget Sound firefighters responded to the large residential fire.

SKFR and King County Sheriff’s fire investigators are investigating the origin and cause of the blaze.

The home is reported to be unoccupied.