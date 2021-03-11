The City of Des Moines on Thursday (Mar. 11, 2021) released the following Road Closure Notification:

WHEN: Friday, Mar. 19, 2021 and Tuesday, Mar. 23, 2021

DURATION: From 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

WHERE: Kent-Des Moines Road (I-5 to Pacific Highway S.)

WHY: Crane mobilization for the Federal Way Link Extension Project Detour will be signed.

CONTACT: 24 hour Sound Transit Construction hotline number – 808-290-2395 Web address: www.soundtransit.org/fwlink

Email for questions/comments/concerns: [email protected]