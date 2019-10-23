The Des Moines Farmers Market will be holding their second annual FREE Holiday Market on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Des Moines Beach Park Auditorium.

Here’s what to expect:

  • Sterling’s Faces Face Painting
  • Wreath Making Class
  • Wine Tasting
  • Scarf Making
  • Dog Photo Booth
  • Crafters
  • Bakers
  • Food Trucks and more!
  • Admission is FREE!

There will be many vendors to help check your holiday gift list off, as well as find a few things for yourself.

For more info, please connect the Des Moines Farmers Market at [email protected].

More details here: https://www.facebook.com/events/593338861201666/

Des Moines Beach Park Auditorium is located at 22030D Cliff Ave S.: