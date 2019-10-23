The Des Moines Farmers Market will be holding their second annual FREE Holiday Market on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Des Moines Beach Park Auditorium.
Here’s what to expect:
- Sterling’s Faces Face Painting
- Wreath Making Class
- Wine Tasting
- Scarf Making
- Dog Photo Booth
- Crafters
- Bakers
- Food Trucks and more!
- Admission is FREE!
There will be many vendors to help check your holiday gift list off, as well as find a few things for yourself.
For more info, please connect the Des Moines Farmers Market at [email protected].
More details here: https://www.facebook.com/events/593338861201666/
Des Moines Beach Park Auditorium is located at 22030D Cliff Ave S.:
