The Des Moines Farmers Market will be holding their second annual FREE Holiday Market on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Des Moines Beach Park Auditorium.

Here’s what to expect:

Sterling’s Faces Face Painting

Wreath Making Class

Wine Tasting

Scarf Making

Dog Photo Booth

Crafters

Bakers

Food Trucks and more!

Admission is FREE!

There will be many vendors to help check your holiday gift list off, as well as find a few things for yourself.

For more info, please connect the Des Moines Farmers Market at [email protected].

More details here: https://www.facebook.com/events/593338861201666/

Des Moines Beach Park Auditorium is located at 22030D Cliff Ave S.: