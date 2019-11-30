One person was killed in an apartment fire in Des Moines on Saturday morning, Nov. 30, 2019.
Thirty residents were displaced by the blaze, which occurred in the 22400 block of 30th Ave South (map below).
South King Fire reported that flames were coming through the roof, and that ten apartment units were burned.
Cause of the fire is unknown at this time, and the American Red Cross is assisting.
