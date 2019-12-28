A community meeting on ‘Understanding the Mental Health & Drug Crisis’ will be held on Thursday, Jan. 9, with special guests Washington State Rep. Tina Orwall, Sherri Healey of SeaDruNar and sponsor Rapid Relief Team.

This free and open meeting will be held at the Normandy Park Rec. Center Community Room, from 7 – 8:30 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting: Neighbors are concerned about:

The increasing rate of homelessness, crimes, and drugs in our community and neighboring cities. The decreasing sense in safely/regulations. More lawless individuals not being held accountable. Wanting to encourage our local leaders to take action.

“We are seeking to educate and inform ourselves, and then help create a plan of action of where our efforts could be best utilized to help create the safe community we want to see.”

A free boxed meal will be available to all attendees that evening, provided by sponsor Rapid Relief Team.

Organized by area resident Melissa Petrini (who organized the Nov. 14 Dan Satterberg meeting), it’s part of a new group she’s putting together that includes over 50 local businesses and area residents called ‘Highline Good Neighbors.’

WHAT: UNDERSTANDING THE MENTAL HEALTH AND DRUG CRISIS WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, 7 – 8:30 p.m. WHERE: Normandy Park Rec. Center Community Room, 801 SW 174th Street, Normandy Park, WA FREE MEAL & DRINKS FROM RRT begins at 6:45 p.m.; To learn more about RRT, visit https://us.rapidreliefteam.org. RSVP: PLEASE RSVP TO [email protected] SO WE CAN PLAN FOR NUMBERS. WHO: ALL HIGHLINE RESIDENTS FROM BURIEN DOWN TO DES MOINES.

NEXT MONTH:

Burien Chief of Police Ted Boe & LEAD Reps. on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020

If you have any questions, please feel free to email [email protected]. If you have speaker or organizations you wish to hear from, please let us know. This is your meeting and we want to help you understand and help our community.

“PLEASE feel free to share the flyer attached and to bring your neighbors!”