REMINDER : International Sculpture Day in Des Moines will be this coming Saturday, April 27, 2024, and will offer an opportunity to celebrate sculpture.

The art projects encourage active participation, while allowing individuals to feel more confident in their ability to express themselves.

The event – held from 1–4 p.m. at George C. Scott Studios – provides the perfect occasion to reflect on the importance of sculpture and how it contributes to our perception of the world. It also gives us a chance to celebrate the unique impact of sculpture on our community.

By participating in the event you join an international community dedicated to the appreciation of sculpture. International Sculpture Day was established in 2015 with 50 events in 12 countries. It is celebrated now with hundreds of events in dozens of countries. This is the second year that Des Moines Legacy Foundation has hosted the event which is supported by 4Culture, the cultural funding agency for King County and donations from the public.

George C.Scott, famous glass artist, will personally conduct hands-on sessions making glass sculptures. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

There will be an exhibition of maquettes, or small sculptures, by various artists.

The artists Kyle Ocean and Asenath Lizáragga, will be onsite to talk about their work and answer questions.

There will also be sculpture projects outside for kids of all ages, using wood, beads, and other materials. Assistants will give one-on-one help to those participating.

A sculpture walk through Des Moines ending at the event will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Des Moines Public Library.

This year’s event is on Saturday, April 27, 2024, from 1-4 p.m. at George C. Scott Studios, 22220 7th Ave. S.: