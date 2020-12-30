SPONSORED :

Take advantage of Aesthetic Specialists’ New Year Specials and ring in the New Year with great skin!

For more information, call 206-414-9979 or email [email protected].

Aesthetic Specialists | ALLEN Medical Aesthetics

22207 7th Ave South

Des Moines, WA 98198

Phone: (206) 414-9979

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://aestheticspecialists.net

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ALLENMEDICALAESTHETICS

Aesthetic Specialists is located at 22207 7th Avenue South in Des Moines: