The Master Gardener 2021 Online Plant Sale will open at Noon on Wednesday, April 21, and run through Tuesday, April 27, at 6 p.m.

Curbside pickup will be on Friday, April 30 to Sunday, May 2, by appointment.

“Rain or shine, we hope to see you online and help you start the best garden ever this year, finding plants and garden accessories.”

All plant sale details can be found at https://www.mgfkc.org/events/plant-sale.