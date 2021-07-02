SPONSORED:
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding two Open Houses this weekend in Renton and Normandy Park.
The first Open House is a stunning 4BR 2BA Renton Rambler with large master suite and Central Air conditioning:
Large backyard with a 20×40 stamped concrete patio that makes the perfect spot for entertaining.
Spend time outdoors and create the peaceful oasis you’ve always wanted amongst your own private garden area, greenhouse and mature fruit trees.
Close access to I-405, WA-167 and The Landing. NO HOA!
WHEN:
- Saturday, July 3: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
WHERE: 12513 SE 172nd Street, Renton WA (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $499,000
- MLS Number: 1799602
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 2
- Year Built: 1959
- Approximate House SqFt: 1,340 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 8,865 s.f.
SITE FEATURES:
- Forced Air
- Ceramic Tile
- Hardwood
- Wall to Wall Carpet
- Bath Off Master
- Dbl Pane/Storm Windw
- Dining Room
- Wet Bar
PHOTOS:
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
MAP:
The final Open House is an awe-inspiring Normandy Park modern farmhouse home w/luxury finishes:
Large gourmet kitchen w/vaulted ceilings which flow onto large outdoor living deck w/gas hookup. Incredible entertaining spaces.
Mother-in-law suite, great for guests, nanny quarters or AirBNB.
Gorgeous master suite w/ walk-in closet.
Mudroom off large garage.
Huge fully finished basement with stunning wet bar.
Level yard with professional landscaping and courtyard. A/C and wired for generator.
Lot A beach rights.
This home will not disappoint!
WHEN:
- Friday, July 2: 4 – 6 p.m.
- Saturday, July 3: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
WHERE:
- 20540 Marine View Dr SW, Normandy Park, 98166 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $1,599,995
- MLS Number: 1779818
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 3
- Year Built: 1971
- Approximate House SqFt: 3,682 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 16,380 s.f.
SITE FEATURES:
- Central A/C
- Forced Air
- Tankless Water Heater
- Ceramic Tile
- Hardwood
- Wall to Wall Carpet
- 2nd Kitchen
- Bath Off Master
- Dining Room
- French Doors
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Walk-in Closet
- Wet Bar
- Wired for Generator
PHOTOS:
MAP:
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.
