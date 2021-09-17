Early Friday morning, Sept. 17, 2021, officers from the Des Moines Police Department were dispatched to the 26400 block of Woodmont Drive South (map below) for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a deceased male laying in the garage.

Efforts by officers and South King Fire and Rescue to revive the subject were unsuccessful.

Police say that further investigation determined that the victim, a 41-year-old male, appears to have a penetrating wound.

A 33-year-old female at the scene, who had outstanding warrants, was arrested.

Des Moines Police Detectives are currently processing the scene and conducting interviews.

A witness told The Waterland Blog that there were nearly a dozen crime lab vehicles seen on site.

There is no specific danger to the community regarding this incident and the investigation is continuing.