On Wednesday night, Oct. 13, 2021, a Des Moines City Council Candidate virtual Forum was held via Zoom.

Organized and produced by volunteers Yoshiko Matsui and Jayme Wagner, the event was emceed by Matsui and held online.

Six of the seven candidates for the four open 2021 Des Moines City Council positions attended the meeting, which lasted around two hours.

Candidates were allowed to give two-minute introductions and describe “what qualities you’ll bring to Des Moines City Council,” as well as closing statements.

During the forum, candidates had one-minute to respond to questions, which included the rise of political divisiveness, the city’s changing racial demographics, Sea-Tac Airport, public safety, addressing racism in Des Moines, and more.

Watch the full/edited for time (removing long pauses, glitches, etc.) video below (running time 1-hour, 52-minutes):