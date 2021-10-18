From our sister site ILoveKent.net:

Kent Police are investigating a homicide on the city’s west hill Monday afternoon, Oct. 18, 2021, after a 23-year-old man was found dead in a car at an apartment complex.

Police say that at around 2:49 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the Buena Casa Apartment complex located at the 25700 block of 27th Place South (map below) in regard to an unconscious, possibly deceased male inside a vehicle.

Kent Officers arrived on the scene within minutes and located the victim inside his locked vehicle. He appeared injured and was not breathing. The vehicle was forcibly opened by Fire personnel and they determined he was deceased. The victim was a 23-year-old Bonney Lake resident.

It was reported by outside sources that a vehicle leaving the scene when Officers arrived was involved and not pursued. This report is not accurate. The vehicle leaving the scene was determined to not be involved and Kent Police are not looking for this vehicle.

Kent Police Detectives are currently on scene collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses. If you have any information about this incident call 253-856-5808 or email [email protected].