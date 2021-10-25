The Des Moines Police Department announced Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, that it has developed probable cause to arrest two men they allege to have been involved with the Sept. 26 fatal shooting of three at La Familia Sports Pub.

Joshua D. Puloka (DOB: 06/07/1977), AKA Joshua Everybodytalksabout, for (3) three counts of murder.”

Police provided the photographs below of Puloka, and say that he may have changed his appearance by shaving off his beard.

And Demarcus L. Simmons (DOB: 03/05/1989), AKA “D NICE”, for Felony Assault:

The fatal shooting took place at La Familia Sports Pub (22855 Pacific Hwy S.) on Sept. 26, 2021 (read our previous coverage here).

Police add that both are “considered armed and dangerous, and members of the community should not attempt contact with them.”

If you know the whereabouts of either, you are encouraged to contact the Des Moines Police Department Tip Line at (206) 870-6871 or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS.

You may remain anonymous.