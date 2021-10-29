Photo credit: Robin Malmanger

By Dave Markwell

I wrote a love note the other day:

It was you with the easy smile and lovely eyes. It was you – capable and bright and strong. It was you with the open, kind, generous spirit. It was you- searching and troubled and sometimes scared. It was you – brave and thoughtful – sharp of tongue and mind. It was you showing up each day – caring and loving well. It was you – determined, shaky and uncertain, yet steady, sturdy, and damn stubborn. It was you – alert and wary, yet curious and open. It was you – flawed and beautiful. It was you with the honest hands and the soft, but deliberate look into the deep hearts of others. It was you – quick of wit and some charm and a hug that said something and meant it. It was you – bold and fearless and rare. It was you who decided you needed a change and never waffled or wavered. It was you who honored your word and remained true to your heart. It was you who still stands firm by your truth with your magical belief in the righteous goodness of the human spirit and the perfectly imperfect connections of souls. It was you I saw shining by the water today with your bare feet and tan hands, waiting for your miracle, unhurried, but certain. It was you who showed up again. And, it’s still you.

I wrote this note to myself. I could have written it for you, but didn’t. You can, and I encourage this exercise. Love yourself, and trust your heart.

Dave Markwell is a life-long Des Moines liver and lover. Former owner of Waterland CrossFit and the Waterland Arcade, Dave is now using his unique story-telling voice to help small businesses tell a better story, and his love for people to help folks live bigger and better lives.

For more info. check out his website: wordsbydave.net .