SPONSORED :

‘What’s Up Des Moines?’: Toys for Tots!

We are supporting the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program by using our office as a drop-off location for this year’s toy drive. Local residents may help needy children in the area by bringing in a new, unwrapped toy to the office at 22211 Marine View Drive S. Des Moines, WA 98198.

You may drop off a toy during regular business hours of 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. beginning Monday, October 25th through Thursday, December 9th.

Check out our community’s generosity during last year’s Toys for Tots Drive!

Here’s what else is ‘UP’ in Des Moines recently:

Des Moines Parks & Recreation: Kelsey Cole & Kyle Ehlers

We had the opportunity to meet Des Moines Recreation Manager Kyle Ehlers and Recreation Program Specialist Kelsey Cole. Both Kelsey and Kyle grew up in Des Moines and are now responsible for organizing our community’s recreational youth sports, the before and after school care programs and many other yearly activities for kids to enjoy. Kelsey has taken ownership of organizing around the calendar events such as Club / Camp Khaos, the Trick-or-Treat Drive Thru, Breakfast with Santa, the Easter Egg Drive Thru, Outdoor Family Movie Nights, and much more! Stay in the loop on upcoming events through the City Currents and on the ‘Des Moines Parks and Recreation and Senior Services’ Facebook page. With more kids wanting to participate in recreation sports, Des Moines needs more volunteer coaches to keep up! If interested, you may go online and fill out an application to volunteer at desmoineswa.applicantpro.com. We greatly appreciate Kelsey & Kyle for their time and effort invested back into the youth in our community.

Des Moines Food Bank- Barbara Shimizu & Kris Van Gasken

We had the opportunity to meet up with Des Moines Food Bank directors Barbara Shimizu and Kris Van Gasken. They explained to us their consistent services set in place to provide food to families in need throughout the community. Every month they receive more than 1,000 visits and respond by handing out over 110,000 pounds of food. Visitors receive a mix of canned, fresh, and frozen food, typically receiving enough food to last for 10-12 days. Each summer they provide free meals for kids and teens (ages 1-18) at neighborhood parks, apartment complexes, and community centers. They served over 11,000 meals to kids and teens in July! They partner with local schools and arrange ‘Weekend Food Backpacks’ that are filled with nutritional food that students can take home during the weekend. Both Barb and Kris have been involved with the Des Moines Area Food Bank since 2001! We greatly admire their leadership and commitment. With a small team of about 7 people, they are supported by more than 200 regular volunteers. The Des Moines Area Food Bank depends on the generosity of volunteers and donors to meet their vision. Food drivers, gardeners, and the purchasing power of monetary donations help feed hungry families. In fact, finding enough volunteers to keep up with the food distribution throughout the pandemic has been their greatest area of need. To learn more about their services, find meal sites or volunteer your time to help make an impact, visit www.myfoodbank.org .

We all agree that Des Moines is a great place to live, work, invest and play.

We also recognize that the key to creating a thriving community is through community leaders and business leaders working in partnership…