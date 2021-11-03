The second round of results were released Wednesday for Tuesday’s General Election for the four Des Moines City Council positions, with Traci Buxton and Matt Mahoney extending their leads over challengers Tad Doviak and Soleil Lewis.

Harry Steinmetz won since he was unopposed, and Gene Achziger’s lead over Priscilla Vargas is holding strong.

Please note that these are still early returns, and historically totals change as more results are tabulated. The next round of results will be released Thursday afternoon, Nov. 5.

CITY OF DES MOINES

Ballots Counted: 4,392

* Registered Voters: 19,468 • 22.56%

Totals shown by Votes • Percentage

City of Des Moines Council Position No. 1:

Harry Steinmetz: 3,262 • 98.02% (from: 3,002 • 97.72%)



City of Des Moines Council Position No. 3:

Gene Achziger: 2,341 • 57.22% (from: 2,160 • 57.48%) Priscilla Vargas: 1,736 • 42.43% (from: 1,582 • 42.10%)



City of Des Moines Council Position No. 5:

Traci Buxton*: 2,850 • 69.41% (from: 2,607 • 69.21%) Tad Doviak: 1,236 • 30.10% (from: 1,137 • 30.18%)



City of Des Moines Council Position No. 7:

Matt Mahoney*: 2,590 • 61.96 % (from: 2,367 • 61.62%) Soleil Lewis: 1,583 • 37.87% (from: 1,464 • 38.12%)



*incumbent

Final results will be certified by King County Elections on Tuesday, Nov. 23.