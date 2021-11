The Des Moines Marina Fishing Pier will be closed the following dates and times, due to work related to the North Marina Bulkhead Restoration Project:

Nov. 15, 2021 from 5:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Nov. 16, 2021 from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Nov. 17, 2021 from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Nov. 18, 2021 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Nov. 19, 2021 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Nov. 22, 2021 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Nov. 23, 2021 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



Dates and times subject to change.