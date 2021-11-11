A ‘Coats for Kids’ drive will run through Dec. 7, 2021, and here’s how YOU can help:

Help keep kids warm this winter

Donate a new or slightly used warm winter coat and help the Rotary Club make an impact in the lives of 500+ kids (grades K-12) in our community.

DROP OFF LOCATIONS:

Auntie Irene’s: 22504 Marine View Dr. S. – Des Moines Print Place: 22207 7th Ave – Des Moines B&E Meats and Seafood: 22501 Marine View Dr. S – Des Moines B&E Meats and Seafood: 13024 Newcastle Way, Newcastle Marina Market & Deli: 22511 Marine View Dr. S – Des Moines Highline Public Schools: 15675 Ambaum Blvd – Burien



