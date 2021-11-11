A ‘Coats for Kids’ drive will run through Dec. 7, 2021, and here’s how YOU can help:
Help keep kids warm this winter
Donate a new or slightly used warm winter coat and help the Rotary Club make an impact in the lives of 500+ kids (grades K-12) in our community.
DROP OFF LOCATIONS:
-
- Auntie Irene’s: 22504 Marine View Dr. S. – Des Moines
- Print Place: 22207 7th Ave – Des Moines
- B&E Meats and Seafood: 22501 Marine View Dr. S – Des Moines
- B&E Meats and Seafood: 13024 Newcastle Way, Newcastle
- Marina Market & Deli: 22511 Marine View Dr. S – Des Moines
- Highline Public Schools: 15675 Ambaum Blvd – Burien
Powered by:
-
- Rotary Club of Des Moines/Normandy Park: www.dmnprotary.org
- LOCAL 32 Plumbers & Pipefitters
