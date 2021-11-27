Kent Police are reporting that one man was shot and fatally wounded at a bus stop in the 23300 block of Pacific Highway South on the city’s west hill (map below) on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.

Police say that at around 3:40 p.m. on Friday, Officers were dispatched to reports of a male being shot at that location, located just south of the intersection with Kent/Des Moines Road.

When Officers arrived, they found an unresponsive adult male laying in the roadway with a gunshot wound. The first officers on scene immediately administered lifesaving efforts until Fire and Medics could take over.

Unfortunately, the 39-year-old Federal Way man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

KIRO7 tweeted that the shooting victim was the father of two people who were shot in the same spot two days ago. “Family say he was investigating what happened when he was shot himself,” KIRO said.

“Initial information indicates the suspect fled the location after the shooting,” police said. “There is limited suspect information. Based on initial witnesses’ information it appears that this incident is specific to those involved.”

Kent Detectives continue investigating the circumstances around this incident and process the information gained from the crime scene.

Kent Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or may have any information to call 911, the Kent Police tip line at (253) 856-5808 or [email protected], reference Kent Police Case number 21-14522.