At around 7 p.m. Saturday night, Nov. 27, 2021, Kent Police say that another shooting – the third in four days – occurred in the 23300 block of Pacific Highway South, near where two recent ones took place.

Kent Police say that Officers were already on scene to provide security for a planned vigil for the man killed in Friday’s shooting at a bus stop.

Officers located a male victim with gun shot wounds to his lower body, who was conscious and talking with officers when they found him.

Fire and Medics arrived on scene quickly and transported the male to Harborview Hospital.

His current condition is unknown.

Kent Detectives were called and requested to take over the investigation of this incident. The circumstances that led to the shooting are unknown at this time.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is requested to call 911, the Kent Police tip line at (253) 856-5808 or [email protected], reference Kent Police Case number 21-14569.