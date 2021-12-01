The Krull family from Normandy Park pose with the massive amount of food collected through their annual “Dinner or Pardon” food drive for Transform Burien. Photo courtesy Transform Burien.

Normandy Park’s Krull family last week blessed Transform Burien with approximately 4,572 donated food items collected at their 4th annual “Dinner or Pardon” Turkey Food Drive outside their home this year.

This was the fourth annual turkey-based fundraiser put on by the family, which ended with a pardoning ceremony the day before Thanksgiving.

“The turkey was pardoned and our food pantry and our hearts are overflowing!”

Here’s video from the pardoning ceremony event:

“And a big thank you to the army of volunteers from Highline Christian Church who helped sort all the items. We were blessed beyond measure on Sunday!”

Transform Burien of course is always accepting additional donations – visit https://transformoutreach.org/donate/ for more info.

