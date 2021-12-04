The Des Moines Legacy Foundation Board of Directors this week welcomed a new director to the board – Ms. Kaylene Moon.

Moon has been a supporter of the Des Moines Legacy Foundation since its inception in 1999. A Des Moines resident since 1958, she brings a wealth of older adult knowledge, work experience, and community outreach to the Board. Her long career in social work for the elderly with the City of Seattle Division on Aging will be another added benefit to supporting the needs of seniors in the Des Moines community.

“The Des Moines Legacy Foundation has done so much for the Des Moines community,” Moon said. “I want to help continue their efforts.”

A few of her other community volunteer hats include helping children read at Pacific Middle School, serving on the City of Des Moines Senior Services Advisory Committee, and a member of AAUW.

Moon’s favorite Legacy Foundation projects are the many services, programs and classes they funded at Des Moines Senior Center and funding the City’s Recreation Scholarships program for youth. Her favorite recreation is swimming at Mt. Rainier Pool.

Her family includes two daughters who attended all years of school in Des Moines, four grandchildren and one great grandchild. Her legacy to the Des Moines community, “remains to be seen,” she added.

For more information on the Des Moines Legacy Foundation or to become a director, please visit:

