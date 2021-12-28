Ready to ring in the New Year with a quick plunge in Des Moines’ waters?

Join your fellow revelers for a time-honored tradition of #PolarBearPlunge into icy waters (like the last couple days haven’t been enough!) in Puget Sound this Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 at 10:30 a.m.

After the plunge, come to the Earl Harper Studios, Inc./ Harper Studios, Inc. Igloo (parking lot) for some warmth and New Years cheer.

WHEN: 10:30 a.m., New Years Day, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

WHERE: Plunge at Des Moines Beach Park – Follow Up Gathering at Harper Studios: 605 S 223rd Street A

This is a FREE event sponsored by Destination Des Moines, The Des Moines Running Club… RunDMC “T”…. and Harper Studios.

Des Moines Beach Park:

Harper Studios is located at 605 S 223rd Street A: