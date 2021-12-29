Throughout 2021, the Des Moines Yacht Club First Mates assisted many local non-profit organizations through fundraising efforts.

Their donations benefitted:

Des Moines Area Food Bank ($600 plus many carloads of food) Des Moines Legacy Foundation ($500) SR3 – Sealife Response+Rehab+Research ($500) Rotary Club of Des Moines & Normandy Park ($500) Marine Science Technology Center (MaST) at Redondo ($500)



In addition, three $1,000 Des Moines Yacht Club First Mates Navigating the Future Scholarships were awarded to Mt. Rainier High School graduates. Beginning in 2008, First Mates awarded 42 scholarships totaling $37,500. They are under the Des Moines Dollars for Scholars program.

Des Moines Yacht Club members have called Des Moines their homeport since 1957, and will carry on the tradition of giving back to their community for many years to come.

More info at https://desmoinesyachtclub.com.