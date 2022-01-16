Des Moines Police are reporting that a teenage boy was found shot Sunday morning, Jan. 16, 2022.

Police say that at around 7:18 a.m., officers with were dispatched to multiple reports of shots fired in the 22800 block of 30th Ave South (map below).

Officers arrived on scene within one minute and located a 14-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Deputies immediately began life-saving aid and the male victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he is currently in surgery.

At this time, police say they do not have any additional information or suspect details. Officers and detectives have been on scene collecting evidence and searching for witnesses.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or has any additional information regarding the shooting, to contact them through the Des Moines Police Tip Line at (206) 870- 6871 or via email at [email protected].