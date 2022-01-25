Former Des Moines Police Chief Roger Baker has passed away.

Baker lead the Des Moines Police Department from 2006 – 2010. Prior to that he was the Chief of Police of the Anaheim, CA Police Department from 1999 – 2004.

As Des Moines Police Chief, he served as Chairperson of the King County Police Chiefs Association and as the Policy Committee Chairperson for the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs.

Baker developed and presented specialized law enforcement and public safety related educational programs, including organizational development and leadership programs for colleges and universities, the California POST, the California Department of Justice, police academies, and law enforcement agencies for over thirty years.

Chief Baker retired from the Des Moines Police Department in 2010, and most recently provided consulting services as owner of “The Business of Policing and Police Coaching.”

“Deep sympathies to his family, his friends and all his brothers/sisters who wear ‘The Blue’ from the City of Des Moines Police Department,” current Police Chief Ken Thomas said in a statement.