Local non-profit Youth Experiential Training Institute (Y.E.T.I.) is seeking help finding a space to store their equipment, starting the end of February.
Unfortunately, the owner of a lot who had generously donated space to the group has sold the property, and they will no longer be able to store equipment there.
“Y.E.T.I. needs your help in finding a place to store our outdoor equipment so we can continue to serve the young people in South King County,” organizers said.
They’re seeking secure storage that can hold a storage container that 60 x 20 feet; 20 square feet, and is accessible to staff and volunteers.
For over a decade, the Youth Experiential Training Institute (Y.E.T.I.) has provided access to outdoor recreation for youth in King County by mitigating financial, gender, and cultural barriers. Our programs foster a sense of belonging that develops the skills, confidence, and curiosity to thrive in the outdoors and in everyday life. We primarily work out of the Seatac/ Burien area with students from the Highline School District. We provide a range of outdoor recreation opportunities for youth; from weekend trips like our hiking, climbing, biking, and kayaking outings to more customized programs where we work closely with schools and other community organizations to build a specialized outdoor experience that meets their needs.
The ideal space would include:
- Indoor or outdoor space to park their storage container container
- Space for 1-4 vehicles & trailers
- Secure gate for the vehicles
- Independent 24-hour access
Homeruns:
- Access to bathroom
- Suitable for youth drop off and pickup
- Located off a bus line
- Access to power
Ideal location would be in the Seatac, Burien, Des Moines Area near 509 or I-5:
If you can help
If you can help, please contact Y.E.T.I. Executive Director David Dunphy at [email protected] or 206-530-0019.
Y.E.T.I. was founded by John Nelson of Normandy Park as a way to insure his own children and their peers participated in rich outdoor experiences. As a professional guide (mountains, rivers, sea) for over 30 years, he has experienced the magic that outdoor adventures can play on empowering adults; helping them discover a new version of themselves. He now enjoys leveraging what he’s learned into empowering the next generation. When he’s not engaged on wild adventures, he works as a Research Engineer for Adobe.
