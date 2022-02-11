SPONSORED :

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding two Open Houses in Burien and Seattle this weekend.

The first Open House is a private and serene updated condo located on the edge of Seahurst Park:

2BR, 1.75 bath, and 1,034 SF.

Private balcony with sound view, and spacious living areas.

Kitchen with SS appliances and granite slab countertops.

Primary bedroom features walk-in closet and 3/4 bath.

2nd bedroom has large walk-in closet.

New flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms.

Full size W&D and lots of storage throughout plus an additional storage unit.

Community clubhouse, pool, hot tub, and sauna.

Explore private nature trails and beaches of Seahurst Park or enjoy spectacular mountain & sound views all from your backyard.

Walk to nearby bus line and downtown Burien.

Minutes from downtown Seattle and airport!

Low HOA dues only $431 a month, no rental cap.

WHEN:

Saturday, Feb. 12: 2 – 5 p.m.



WHERE: 1211 SW 132nd Lane #412, Burien, WA 98146 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $325,000 MLS Number: 1886244 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Year built: 1982 Approximate House SqFt: 1,034 s.f.



FEATURES:

Wall to Wall Carpet Balcony/Deck/Patio



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Microwave Refrigerator Washer



PHOTOS:

MAP:

The final Open House is a fabulous top floor unit in Seattle’s Greentree Village complex, which features spacious rooms, updated kitchen, wood fireplace, full-size utility room, vaulted ceiling and fresh paint:

Private deck, covered parking and generous storage.

Clubhouse amenities include pool, sauna, and indoor jacuzzi.

Convenient location adjacent to Jackson Park Golf Course and trail.

Close to light rail at Northgate (with additional station coming to 145th!).

WHEN:

Saturday, Feb. 12: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.



WHERE: 13735 15th Avenue NE #A18, Seattle, WA 98125 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $399,000 MLS Number: 1887516 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Year built: 1975 Approximate House SqFt: 1,150 s.f.



FEATURES:

Wall to Wall Carpet Balcony/Deck/Patio Cooking-Electric Dryer-Electric Washer



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Refrigerator Washer



PHOTOS:

MAP:

