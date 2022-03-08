St. Philomena School – located in Des Moines – will be holding its annual SPLASH Online Auction from Mar. 17–19, 2022.
This is the local non-profit’s largest fundraiser.
The school’s current student body consists of a diverse ethnic population, a variety of religions, and students with different physical and emotional abilities.
They currently have more than 270 students enrolled, with more than 60% currently receiving some kind of financial assistance. Proceeds from our past auctions have helped with tuition assistance, bought Chromebooks for the students, added a pre-K program, a new science lab, upgraded the playground equipment, and so much more.
This year’s proceeds will include sponsoring our tuition assistance and scholarship funds, as well as technology updates.
Event information:
WHAT: St. Philomena School SPLASH Online Auction
WHEN: Bidding from March 17–19, 2022
MORE INFO HERE:
stphil2022.maxgiving.bid
Item pick-up will be at St. Philomena parish hall in Des Moines on March 20, 2022 between 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
