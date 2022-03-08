St. Philomena School – located in Des Moines – will be holding its annual SPLASH Online Auction from Mar. 17–19, 2022.

This is the local non-profit’s largest fundraiser.

The school’s current student body consists of a diverse ethnic population, a variety of religions, and students with different physical and emotional abilities.

They currently have more than 270 students enrolled, with more than 60% currently receiving some kind of financial assistance. Proceeds from our past auctions have helped with tuition assistance, bought Chromebooks for the students, added a pre-K program, a new science lab, upgraded the playground equipment, and so much more.

This year’s proceeds will include sponsoring our tuition assistance and scholarship funds, as well as technology updates.

Event information:

WHAT: St. Philomena School SPLASH Online Auction WHEN: Bidding from March 17–19, 2022 MORE INFO HERE:

Item pick-up will be at St. Philomena parish hall in Des Moines on March 20, 2022 between 9 a.m.–2 p.m.