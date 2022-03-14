Looking to Have a Tangible Impact on Salish Sea wildlife?

SR3 – Sealife Response, Rehabilitation, and Research is looking for Volunteers to help at their marine wildlife hospital on the Des Moines waterfront this summer.

Since receiving their first patient in May of 2021, SR3 has been continuously taking care of sick, injured, or abandoned marine mammals and sea turtles.

Throughout the hospital’s first year, volunteers have been critical to these animals’ care. Animal husbandry volunteers support rehabilitation efforts by preparing food and cleaning up after patients, mostly new born harbor seals.

If you’re 18 years or older, can commit to three 4-hour shifts per month between May and October of 2022, and willing to do dirty, physical work in service of wildlife, then SR3 would love to see you at one of their virtual orientations Apr. 3-5 or 13-16, 2022.

To find out more and express your interest in volunteering please click this link:

https://app.betterimpact.com/PublicOrganization/e1b185ae-46d1-4301-b870-e739e7ef354d/1

Invitations to register for orientation will go out to everyone who fills out the volunteer interest form by Monday, March 28. No prior experience is necessary.

SR3 is located at 22650 Dock Ave South: