The King County Council’s Transportation, Economy, and Environment Committee this week approved the first of three rounds of Aquatic Facilities Grants including a $100,000 grant for the Mount Rainier Pool.

The funds will be used for a comprehensive site assessment and aquatic feasibility study for Mount Rainier Pool to determine future usage, updates to current ADA standards, and be more inclusive.

This competitive grant program is part of the voter-approved 2020-2025 Parks Levy and seeks to assist public aquatic facilities through capital funding at any stage from feasibility studies through renovation and repair.

“Public pools are a key asset to our community – they’re a place for families to play together, seniors to swim laps and children to learn water safety,” said King County Councilmember Dave Upthegrove. “I am proud the voter-approved Parks Levy will help ensure our residents continued and improved access to the Mount Rainier Pool into the future.”

In August 2019, King County residents overwhelmingly supported the Parks Levy which provides funding support for parks and open space throughout the County.

“The Mount Rainier Pool is a rare asset in our community and serves a wide variety of functions – from American Red Cross Swim Lessons to open swim to birthday parties,” said Scott Deschenes, District General Manager, Des Moines Pool Metropolitan Parks District. “This funding from King County will enable us to better plan for the future and even further expand the types of activities we offer to King County residents.”

The legislation will go before the full council for final approval in the coming weeks.